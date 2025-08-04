IDF Links Spike in Soldier Suicides to Trauma of Israel’s Expanding War Fronts

The IDF has acknowledged that the rising number of suicides among its soldiers and reservists is directly tied to the psychological trauma of Israel’s ongoing multi-front war, according to a bombshell report aired Sunday by Israeli public broadcaster Kan.

An internal military investigation cited by Kan concluded that the recent surge in suicides stems largely from harrowing battlefield experiences, the loss of comrades, and an overwhelming inability to cope with the psychological toll of prolonged exposure to combat. The IDF has not denied the report.

“Most of the suicides among soldiers resulted from the complex realities of war,” a senior military official told Kan. “War has consequences. These are extremely difficult challenges, and there are quite a few cases.”

Since the start of 2025, at least 16 IDF soldiers have died by suicide, including seven reservists. Alarming figures from July alone show that four reservists took their own lives — two while on active reserve duty, and two shortly after returning home.

Kan’s report reveals that the IDF has conducted thorough investigations into each case, examining farewell letters, interviewing families and friends, and reviewing the service records of the deceased. The findings were unequivocal: most of the deaths were linked to combat exposure and mental exhaustion accumulated in the field.

The report underscores a growing mental health crisis within the ranks of the IDF, especially as soldiers are deployed in repeated and extended combat rotations in Gaza, along the Lebanese border, and in the West Bank.

In response to the findings, the IDF says it has ramped up support services and is actively working to better detect early signs of mental distress. According to the senior official, mental health officers have been significantly reinforced, with 200 additional ones assigned to active-duty units and 600 more to reservist support.

“We’re implementing systemic lessons and providing more tools to commanders,” the official said. “That includes enhanced training to spot distress, more mental health officers in the field, and thorough case reviews. Each suicide is reviewed by a colonel-level officer, and military police also conduct a parallel investigation.”

