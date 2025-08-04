Israeli Citizen Robbed and Murdered in Las Vegas Amid Spate of Attacks on Israelis in U.S.

An Israeli citizen was found robbed and murdered near Las Vegas over the weekend, and authorities have opened a homicide investigation. Local law enforcement confirmed on Monday that the body was discovered approximately 15 minutes from the Las Vegas Strip, the city’s bustling hub of hotels and casinos.

Police have not yet identified any suspects, and the motive for the killing remains unknown. No arrests have been made.

According to a Chabad shliach in Las Vegas, the victim had traveled to the city for a hotel vacation. He added that an autopsy had been prevented and the body was returned to Israel within 24 hours for kevurah.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry said it had not yet been formally notified of the incident. The victim’s name has not been released, and few details have emerged about the circumstances of the crime.

The killing comes on the heels of two high-profile murders of Israeli nationals in Los Angeles this past April.

In the first of the Los Angeles cases, 47-year-old Israeli-American businessman Alexander Modvadze was brutally murdered during a targeted home invasion in the Woodland Hills neighborhood. According to the LAPD, three Georgian nationals—Pata Kuchiyashvili (38), Zaza Otarashvili (46), and Besiki Khutsishvili (52)—broke into Modvadze’s home, held him hostage for hours, and inflicted fatal head injuries before fleeing with valuable property. The suspects were apprehended within hours, aided by the FBI.

The second victim, Israeli businessman Manny Hidra—brother of Moshe Hidra, Deputy Commissioner of the Nitzan Detention Center in Israel—was found dead in his Valley Village apartment days later. His alleged killer, 27-year-old Eric Escamilla, a repeat offender recently released from custody, was captured following a nearly two-week manhunt. Authorities believe Escamilla broke into an adjacent unit before leaping from a balcony into Hidra’s apartment and launching a fatal assault. Surveillance footage later showed Escamilla attempting to force entry into other units.

