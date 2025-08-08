Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Senior PFLP Terrorist Commander Killed in Israeli Airstrike Near Syria-Lebanon Border


A senior military commander in the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) was killed in an Israeli airstrike near the Lebanon-Syria border, the IDF and Shin Bet announced.

The strike targeted a vehicle in Lebanon’s eastern Beqaa Valley and resulted in the death of Mohammed Wishah, a Syrian national who served as head of the PFLP’s Military-Security Department in Syria.

According to Israeli authorities, Wishah played a key role in facilitating cooperation between Palestinian terrorist groups and Iranian-aligned actors in the region.

He had taken over the post following the death of his predecessor, Shantal al-Al, who was killed in an Israeli strike in Beirut in September 2024.

In a statement, the IDF said Wishah was responsible for coordinating joint operations with other Palestinian terror factions and enhancing ties with what it described as the “Shiite axis”—a reference to Iran and its regional proxies, including Hezbollah. The statement added that he had recently been involved in planning attacks against Israeli targets.

Footage of the strike, which appears to show a precision missile hitting a moving vehicle, was released by the IDF following the announcement.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



