Israel Warns Of Pro-Hamas Groups’ “Day Of Rage” In Greece

Israel’s Foreign Ministry issued a warning to Israelis in Greece to act cautiously on Sunday due to the scheduled “Day of Rage” protests scheduled by pro-Hamas groups.

Protests are expected to take place in approximately 90 locations across the country, including at popular tourist sites and islands.

The protests follow a series of antisemitic incidents across the country in recent weeks.

The ministry reiterated the guidelines for safe conduct:

• Stay away from demonstration centers and unplanned gatherings.

• Avoid public arguments and expressing political opinions in public spaces.

• Conceal overt identifying symbols (such as flags, shirts with Hebrew writing, IDF symbols).

• Exercise vigilance in crowded areas, especially at sporting events, tourist sites, and on public transportation.

• Stay in touch with family members and update them on your location.

The Foreign Ministry recommends following these guidelines to ensure a safe vacation and visit.

In an emergency, contact the local police in Greece at 100 and the general emergency service (police, ambulance, fire department at 112).

You can also contact the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ situation center at: 02/5303155 and the consulate’s emergency number in Athens +30 694 4271668.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)