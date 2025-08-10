Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

“Raging Psychopath” vs. “Disgusting Antisemite”: Mark Levin and Marjorie Taylor Greene Go to War Online

Mark Levin speaks, with President Donald Trump behind him, during a ceremony to present the Presidential Medal of Freedom to former Attorney General Edwin Meese, in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

A bitter feud between Fox News host Mark Levin and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) exploded on Saturday, with both staunch Trump supporters hurling personal attacks over their sharp divide on U.S. support for Israel in its war against Hamas.

Greene ignited the clash by blasting Levin as a “raging psychopath” in a post on X, accusing him of “attacking me, lying about me,” and “calling Christians ‘bigots’” in response to her push to cut foreign aid, including U.S. taxpayer funding for Israel.

“All because I am UNAPOLOGETICALLY AMERICA FIRST and UNAPOLOGETICALLY FIGHTING FOR MY CHILDREN’S GENERATION!!!” Greene wrote, claiming Levin’s criticism intensified after she forced a recorded vote on her amendments to defund aid to Israel and other countries. She also alleged that lobbyists for Israel, including AIPAC, have been “bullying” the U.S. into supporting the war — remarks that drew accusations of antisemitism from Levin.

Greene dismissed Levin as “Israel first” and “America last,” framing her opposition to foreign aid as a defense of U.S. sovereignty.

Levin’s response was blistering. “You truly are nuts,” he wrote, calling Greene a “bigot” and “disgusting antisemite.” He denied any connection to AIPAC and said supporting Israel “does not make one Israel first,” citing his father and grandfather’s service in World War II.

The conservative firebrand went further, branding Greene “a clown” and “a crackpot” who “stabs Trump in the back every chance you can get.” Levin accused her of doing “nothing” for the Tea Party movement, the Reagan Revolution, or Trump’s 2016 primary campaign, and dismissed her as an “opportunist” and “backbencher.”

