Netanyahu Outlines Gaza “Transitional Authority” Plan, Slams Arms Embargo and Accuses Media of Spreading Hamas Propaganda

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday outlined his vision for postwar Gaza, revealing that Israel has identified “several candidates” for a transitional governing authority to replace Hamas — but stressing that complete disarmament of the terror group must come first.

Speaking at a tense press conference with foreign media, Netanyahu insisted Israel has no intention of permanently occupying the Strip, but warned that nothing could move forward until Hamas is dismantled.

“We don’t want to stay in Gaza — that’s not our purpose,” Netanyahu said. “Our goal is to make sure Hamas isn’t there and that what replaces Hamas does not educate for terrorism, pay for terrorism, launch terrorism, but is willing to live in peace.”

According to the prime minister, multiple Arab states privately agree with Israel that Hamas must be disarmed, calling this “the starting point” for any postwar arrangement. While he refused to name potential candidates for governance, he described the effort as a “transitional period” leading to longer-term stability.

Netanyahu linked his plan to capture Gaza City directly to efforts to free the remaining hostages — both living and dead — held in the Strip. He suggested the military move could create “creative” opportunities to secure their release, though he declined to provide operational details.

Israel’s top security officials, including IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, Mossad chief David Barnea, and National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi, have reportedly warned that seizing Gaza City could endanger the hostages. Netanyahu dismissed the alternative of a long-term defensive posture as a strategy that would prolong the war and fail to secure their freedom.

“I think that prolonging the war means that many of [the hostages] could be starved to death… and I don’t want that,” he said, pointing to recently released Hamas videos showing Israeli captives in a severely emaciated state.

Netanyahu also lashed out at German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, accusing him of “buckling under” foreign and domestic pressure by imposing a partial arms embargo on Israel.

“We will win the war, with or without the support of others,” Netanyahu declared, accusing some European leaders of privately agreeing with Israel’s position while caving to hostile public opinion at home.

Netanyahu likened calls to halt the offensive before destroying Hamas to ending World War II before the capture of Berlin. “We’re not going to leave the remainder of the Nazi army in the equivalent of Berlin,” he said, describing Hamas as “neo-Nazis” and reiterating his commitment to their complete defeat.

The prime minister devoted a significant portion of his remarks to what he called a “global campaign of lies” accusing Israel of deliberately starving Gazans. He said that while humanitarian aid reaches 2 million residents in the Strip, “the only ones who are being deliberately starved in Gaza are our hostages.”

Netanyahu accused the international press of uncritically amplifying Hamas propaganda and cited three widely shared images of malnourished children as “fake” depictions that omitted key medical facts:

Osama al-Rakab, age 5, suffers from a genetic disease affecting nutrient absorption; Netanyahu noted that Israel facilitated his travel to Italy for treatment.

Abdul Qader al-Fayoumi died from a degenerative neurological disorder unrelated to malnutrition.

Muhammad Zakaria Ayoub al-Mutawaq has cerebral palsy; Netanyahu said his condition was falsely portrayed as starvation and threatened a possible lawsuit against The New York Times over its coverage.

“Every massacre of the Jewish people was preceded by massive vilification,” Netanyahu warned, comparing current narratives about Gaza to medieval blood libels and Nazi-era antisemitism.

Netanyahu’s remarks come as Israel’s war cabinet faces mounting international pressure, rising internal divisions, and the complex task of shaping Gaza’s future. For the prime minister, that future hinges on one condition: Hamas must be destroyed — entirely and without compromise.

