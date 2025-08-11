Poll: Elon Musk Is America’s Most Disliked Public Figure; Bibi Netanyahu Second-Most Disliked

Tech billionaire Elon Musk has hit a new low in public perception, and is the most disliked prominent newsmaker in America, according to a new Gallup poll released last week.

The survey found Musk with a net favorability rating of -28, marking a steep 24-point drop from earlier in the year. In the latest numbers, just 33% of Americans said they view the Tesla and SpaceX CEO favorably, while 61% view him unfavorably — nearly a two-to-one negative split.

Musk’s decline puts him five points below Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu in the same poll. Gallup did not pinpoint a single reason for the shift, but noted that Musk has alienated a broad range of Americans. His outspoken political stances, including aligning with President Donald Trump ahead of the 2024 election, drew sharp criticism from Democrats. A public feud with Trump just months later also damaged his standing among Republicans.

The plunge comes as Musk continues to face controversies surrounding his stewardship of X (formerly Twitter), legal disputes, and political battles that have put him at the center of public debate — and, increasingly, public disapproval.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)