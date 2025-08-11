Prime Minister Calls MK Meir Porush Amid Hunger Strike Over Gezeiras Hagiyus

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu personally phoned the veteran chassidishe lawmaker MK Meir Porush to inquire about his health, as Porush continues a partial hunger strike protesting the government’s actions against bnei Torah in the matter of giyus.

Late last week, Porush moved his office activities to a protest tent outside the Justice Ministry, declaring that he would forgo food for nine hours each day as part of his demonstration. The move comes in response to the government’s recent stepped-up enforcement of draft orders against bochurim, which has already led to the arrest of several yeshivah bochurim.

UTJ last month left Netanyahu’s coalition in protest over the lack of progress on legislation to formally exempt lomdei Torah from army or national service.

According to Kan, during Sunday’s cabinet meeting Netanyahu asked ministers why Porush had begun his hunger strike. Communications Minister Shlomo Karchi replied that it was because Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara “is persecuting Torah learners” and “abusing the olam haTorah.”

Karchi — a vocal advocate for removing the attorney general from office — visited Porush yesterday, telling him that Baharav-Miara’s actions are intended “to cause disagreement between us,” and not out of any genuine interest in enlistment. “She is trying to harm Torah learning,” Karchi reportedly said, adding, “and I am certain that we will overcome these attempts.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)