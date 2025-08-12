France Is Refusing To Renew Visas For El Al Flight Security Staff In Paris

Over the past six months, French authorities have stopped renewing work visas for El Al flight security guards employed in Paris, sources told Ynet on Monday.

According to the sources, the move was made by Parisian authorities due to anti-Israel sentiments amid rising tensions between France and Israel.

The work visa extensions previously received by the Israeli security staff authorized them to stay and work legally in France, classifying them as ITAN employees (Israeli citizens supporting diplomatic missions) via the Israeli embassy.

Since the visa renewals were halted, some of the security guards are living in the country illegally, while others obtained diplomatic visas through the Israeli embassy, which grants them temporary status to continue their stay.

“In the past six months, none of the employees whose work visas expired have received renewals,” an El Al flight security guard stationed in Paris told Ynet.

“This has never happened before, and no one has been granted new approvals. It seems they are trying to end the employment of El Al security personnel in France.”

In response to a Ynet inquiry, the Foreign Ministry said that “the matter is being handled by the embassy in coordination with the French Foreign Ministry.”

