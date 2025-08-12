Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

WATCH: In One Night, Police Officers Arrest 42 Gazans In Israel

Israel Police

Northern Border Police and Northern District Police officers carried out a targeted operation in Nazareth on Tuesday as part of an effort to crack down on illegal infiltration.

At one building, officers discovered 28 illegal infiltrators along with a commercial quantity of merchandise of unknown ownership.

Later in the operation, the officers located another hideout apartment with 11 infiltrators, and a third apartment where three more were hiding.

In total, 42 Gazans who had entered Israel illegally were arrested at three apartments in the city. All suspects, along with the seized goods, were transferred to the Nazareth police station for questioning.

