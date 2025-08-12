Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

French Air Traffic Controller To El Al Pilot: “Free Palestine”

Illustrative. El Al Airlines

An air traffic controller at Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris told an El Al pilot over the radio, “Free Palestine,” as the plane was preparing to land.

The pilot reported the disturbing incident to El Al’s management. It should be noted that according to strict air traffic regulations, controllers are forbidden from transmitting any non-air traffic-related communications over pilots’ radios.

El Al responded by saying, “El Al views the incident that occurred last night, in which a French flight controller addressed the company’s pilot in an unprofessional and inappropriate manner, with severity. We are addressing the matter with the Israeli authorities, who are in contact with their French counterparts.”

“El Al will continue to fly around the world with the Israeli flag on its aircraft tails with pride, while maintaining professionalism and the safety and security of passengers and crews.”

Ynet reported on Monday evening that in the past six months, French authorities have stopped renewing work visas for El Al flight security guards employed in Paris.

Less than a week ago, the El Al office in Paris was vandalized. The building was sprayed with red paint, including the antisemitic statements “El Al: Genocide Airline” and “Free Palestine.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

WATCH: Huckabee To Piers Morgan: “Hamas Terrorists Need Ozempic, Not Food”

WILL TZEDAKOS STILL RAFFLE THEM? Secret British Intelligence Files Expose Rolex Founder As Nazi Sympathizer And Possibly Spy

Report: Attorney General Baharav-Miara Is Blocking Gazans from Leaving the Strip

President Declares ‘Crime Emergency’ in Washington, Orders Federal Takeover of Police

ARRESTED: Suspect Who Beat Montreal Yungerman In Front Of His Children Apprehended By Police

Netanyahu, Ministers Split Over ‘All or Nothing’ Hostage Strategy as Gaza City Offensive Looms

MK Porush Warns Of Civil War: “The State Is Going To Fight Over A Million Chareidim?”

BD”E: Rosh Yeshivas Be’er Mordechai, HaGaon HaRav Baruch Shmuel Deutsch, Z’tl, Is Niftar

Amid Record-Breaking Heatwave: Severe Pollution Warning In Jerusalem After Heavy Dust Blows From Jordan

Shock At The Kosel: Stones Defaced With Libelous Anti-Israel Slogan; Suspect Arrested

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network