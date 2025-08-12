French Air Traffic Controller To El Al Pilot: “Free Palestine”

An air traffic controller at Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris told an El Al pilot over the radio, “Free Palestine,” as the plane was preparing to land.

The pilot reported the disturbing incident to El Al’s management. It should be noted that according to strict air traffic regulations, controllers are forbidden from transmitting any non-air traffic-related communications over pilots’ radios.

El Al responded by saying, “El Al views the incident that occurred last night, in which a French flight controller addressed the company’s pilot in an unprofessional and inappropriate manner, with severity. We are addressing the matter with the Israeli authorities, who are in contact with their French counterparts.”

“El Al will continue to fly around the world with the Israeli flag on its aircraft tails with pride, while maintaining professionalism and the safety and security of passengers and crews.”

Ynet reported on Monday evening that in the past six months, French authorities have stopped renewing work visas for El Al flight security guards employed in Paris.

Less than a week ago, the El Al office in Paris was vandalized. The building was sprayed with red paint, including the antisemitic statements “El Al: Genocide Airline” and “Free Palestine.”

