🚨 Major Yom Tefillah Set for Thursday Outside Military Prison in Support of Incarcerated Yeshiva Bochurim

A massive Yom Tefillah will be held this Thursday outside Prison 10, where several Yeshiva bochurim are currently incarcerated for evading the IDF draft.

The gathering will be led by prominent Gedolim, Roshei Yeshiva, and Admorim from across the spectrum of the Torah world, uniting in heartfelt prayer on behalf of the imprisoned bochurim. Senior Rabbanim from all communities are expected to participate in this powerful show of solidarity.

A public declaration announcing the event appears in Wednesdays Yated Ne’eman and Hamodia. Organizers stress the importance of widespread attendance, urging the public to join in tefillah and demonstrate unwavering support for Torah learning and those standing firm in their convictions.

