Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

🚨 Major Yom Tefillah Set for Thursday Outside Military Prison in Support of Incarcerated Yeshiva Bochurim


A massive Yom Tefillah will be held this Thursday outside Prison 10, where several Yeshiva bochurim are currently incarcerated for evading the IDF draft.

The gathering will be led by prominent Gedolim, Roshei Yeshiva, and Admorim from across the spectrum of the Torah world, uniting in heartfelt prayer on behalf of the imprisoned bochurim. Senior Rabbanim from all communities are expected to participate in this powerful show of solidarity.

A public declaration announcing the event appears in Wednesdays Yated Ne’eman and Hamodia. Organizers stress the importance of widespread attendance, urging the public to join in tefillah and demonstrate unwavering support for Torah learning and those standing firm in their convictions.

Stay with YWN for live coverage and updates from Thursday’s event.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

WATCH: Huckabee To Piers Morgan: “Hamas Terrorists Need Ozempic, Not Food”

WILL TZEDAKOS STILL RAFFLE THEM? Secret British Intelligence Files Expose Rolex Founder As Nazi Sympathizer And Possibly Spy

Report: Attorney General Baharav-Miara Is Blocking Gazans from Leaving the Strip

President Declares ‘Crime Emergency’ in Washington, Orders Federal Takeover of Police

ARRESTED: Suspect Who Beat Montreal Yungerman In Front Of His Children Apprehended By Police

Netanyahu, Ministers Split Over ‘All or Nothing’ Hostage Strategy as Gaza City Offensive Looms

MK Porush Warns Of Civil War: “The State Is Going To Fight Over A Million Chareidim?”

BD”E: Rosh Yeshivas Be’er Mordechai, HaGaon HaRav Baruch Shmuel Deutsch, Z’tl, Is Niftar

Amid Record-Breaking Heatwave: Severe Pollution Warning In Jerusalem After Heavy Dust Blows From Jordan

Shock At The Kosel: Stones Defaced With Libelous Anti-Israel Slogan; Suspect Arrested

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network