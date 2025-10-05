Rabbi Assaulted While Building Sukkah in Teaneck; “Emotionally Disturbed” Suspect in Custody, Authorities Say

A Bergenfield rabbi was assaulted on Sunday while building his sukkah outside his home, in what police describe as an isolated incident involving an emotionally disturbed individual.

The victim, identified as Rabbi Avraham Wein, assistant rabbi at Congregation Keter Torah in Teaneck, was reportedly attacked around 2:00 p.m. by a man who jumped out of his car and began beating him. Two bystanders intervened and subdued the suspect until police arrived.

Rabbi Wein was not seriously injured.

The Borough of Bergenfield and the Bergenfield Police Department condemned the attack in statements released Sunday evening, calling it “a disgraceful act of violence that has no place in our town.” Officials said the suspect is in custody and confirmed that he is not a Bergenfield resident.

“Our Police Department is working in close coordination with the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office to ensure that the suspect is prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” the borough said. “Any act that threatens the safety of our residents will be met with the full force of law.”

Bergenfield Police Chief Mustafa Rabboh described the assault as a “random, isolated incident” and thanked residents for their quick response in helping detain the suspect. “We extend our concern and support to those affected and stand in solidarity with our local faith community,” he said.

The borough said police presence has been increased across the area and all necessary security measures have been implemented. Authorities urged residents with any additional information to contact the Bergenfield Police Department.

“This remains an active investigation,” officials said, promising further updates as more details emerge. “Bergenfield stands united. We will not be intimidated. We will not rest until justice is served.”

