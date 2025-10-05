Trump: Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Efforts “Look Like It’s Working; TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE OR MASSIVE BLOODSHED WILL FOLLOW”

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that efforts to reach a deal between Israel and Hamas to end the war in Gaza “look like it’s working.”

“We’ll wait for a little while, [and] see how it all turns out,” Trump told reporters outside the White House.

The president reiterated comments he posted less than an hour earlier on Truth Social, where he wrote that Arab, Muslim, and other countries have held “very good meetings” with Hamas.

“I think it’s going to go very quickly. We’ll let you know soon,” he said.

In his Truth Social post, Trump said that “very positive discussions” had taken place over the weekend between Hamas and Arab and Muslim intermediaries, with the goal of securing the release of hostages, ending the Gaza conflict, and achieving “PEACE in the Middle East.”

“These talks have been very successful, and proceeding rapidly,” Trump wrote, noting that “technical teams” are set to reconvene on Monday in Egypt to “work through and clarify the final details.”

“I am told that the first phase should be completed this week, and I am asking everyone to MOVE FAST,” he added.

It remains unclear what Trump meant by “first phase,” or whether he was referring to the potential start of hostage releases this week.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said over the weekend that he is hopeful hostages could be released during the Sukkos holiday, which begins Monday evening and continues for a week, followed by Simchas Torah — the date that marks the Hebrew anniversary of Hamas’s October 7th massacre.

“I will continue to monitor this Centuries old ‘conflict.’ TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE OR, MASSIVE BLOODSHED WILL FOLLOW — SOMETHING THAT NOBODY WANTS TO SEE!” Trump concluded in his post.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)