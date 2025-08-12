Avreich Arrested At Ben-Gurion Airport; Protest Expected Later Today

A Chareidi avreich from Ashkeon was arrested for draft-dodging early Tuesday afternoon at Ben-Gurion Airport, where he was on his way abroad with his family.

The 22-year-old avreich, who got married three months ago, was later transferred to the military police.

As is known, bnei yeshivos have been instructed not to try to leave the county before clarifying their legal status with the Va’ad Hayeshivos. According to reports, the avreich’s family said that he tried to clarify his status before his flight with the Va’ad Hayeshivos but did not receive an answer. The Va’ad Hayeshivos, on the other hand, claims that the avreich was told that his status was still being clarified, and he chose to fly on his own accord.

The avreich’s family turned to the Am Kadosh organization, affiliated with Peleg Yerushalmi, which is providing him with legal assistance.

Following the arrest, the heads of the Badatz Eidah HaChareidit and Gaavad HaRav Tzvi Friedman, the leader of one of the Peleg Yerushalimi sects, instructed avreichim to carry out a protest in the Lod area.

