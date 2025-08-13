Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Israeli Journalist Decries Israeli State Schools: “My Son Didn’t Even Know What Tefillin Were”

Aviad Glickman. (Screenshot)

Channel 13’s legal analyst, Aviad Glickman, was recently a guest on the podcast “The Tweeters” with Akiva Novick, during which he lamented the lack of Jewish studies in Israeli state schools.

“I look at the schools today—my children study in secular frameworks, and my heart aches,” he said. “There are many things they don’t learn there. My son didn’t know what tefillin were.”

“I think the schools are lacking… I don’t have such a broad perspective, but yes, Judaism is part of our identity, and the state education system is greatly lacking in Jewish studies.”

He referred to the growing divide among Am Yisrael and expressed pessimism about the future. “We are far beyond a cold civil war. I’m not sure it will be possible to bridge this gap.”

It is not the first time that an Israeli has lamented the lack of Jewish education in Israeli schools.

