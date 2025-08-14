Graham Warns: “If America Pulls The Plug On Israel, G-d Will Pull The Plug On Us”

Sen. Lindsey Graham delivered an impassioned speech in support of Israel at a recent major fundraising gala for the South Carolina Republican Party, slamming the world’s portrayal of Israel as the “bad guy” and warning that America will face Divine judgment if it stops supporting Israel.

“Tonight Israel is in a fight for their lives,” Graham said. “Our friends in Israel are surrounded by people who would kill them all if they could.”

“I am tired of the word ‘genocide.’ Let me tell you about genocide. If Israel wanted to commit genocide, they could. They have the capability to do that. They choose not to. Hamas would commit genocide in 30 seconds. They just can’t. And that’s the big difference, folks.”

“To people in my party: I’m tired of this crap. Israel is our friend, the most reliable friend we have in the Mideast. They’re a democracy surrounded by people who would cut their throats if they could. This is not a hard choice if you’re an American. It’s not a hard choice if you’re a Christian. A word of warning—if America pulls the plug on Israel, G-d will pull the plug on us. So we’re not going to let that happen.”

Your browser does not support the video tag.

“So I just want to end with this though, that President Trump has stood with Israel at the most difficult time since its founding. October 7 was an effort to destroy the State of Israel, the largest loss of Jewish life since the Holocaust. And here we are, almost two years later, and Israel’s the ‘bad guy.’ That’s ridiculous! Israel is not the ‘bad guy.’ Israel is the good guy. The bad guys are the radical Islamists who would kill everybody in this room if they could.”

“So I haven’t lost my vision of right and wrong. When it comes to foreign policy, President Trump has stood up for all the right things, and he has stood up against the wrong things.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)