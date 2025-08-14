BLOW TO IRAN: Lebanese PM To Visiting Iranian Official: “Don’t Meddle In Our Affairs; No Arms Or Funds To Hezbollah”

Ali Larijani, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, received more than one blow on a diplomatic trip this week, including a visit to Beirut on Wednesday.

After completing a visit to Iraq, Larijani was forced to bypass Syria, which banned Iran from using its airspace, flying via Turkish airspace instead to reach Lebanon.

Larijani then received a major blow when, after being greeted in Beirut, President Joseph Aoun made it clear to him that Lebanon rejects any interference in its internal affairs by any party whatsoever.

“We want Lebanon to remain safe and stable for the benefit of all Lebanese without discrimination,” Aoun said. Lebanon, which does not interfere in any way in the affairs of any other country and respects its privacy, including Iran, does not accept anyone interfering in its internal affairs.”

In addition, Aoun told Larijani in no uncertain terms that no group (Hezbollah) will be permitted to bear arms or be supported by foreign funds.

Aoun emphasized that “the language that Lebanon has recently heard from some senior Iranian officials is not helpful. The friendship we seek to establish between the two countries – must not be with one faction or one Lebanese component, but with all Lebanese.”

Aoun was referring to Tehran’s statement lambasting Lebanon’s announcement on August 7 that its cabinet has approved a US-backed proposal for disarming Hezbollah and other armed terror groups

Larijani also met with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, who reiterated Aoun’s message, as well as Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salami, who told him that “the recent statements of some Iranian elements are unacceptable in their form and content. These positions, which included direct criticism of Lebanese decisions made by the constitutional authorities of the country, and especially those that carried explicit threats, constitute a blatant deviation from diplomatic norms and a violation of the principle of mutual respect.”

Salami emphasized that “neither I nor any senior Lebanese official allow ourselves to interfere in Iran’s internal affairs, whether by supporting one party over another or by opposing sovereign Iranian decisions. Therefore, Lebanon will not accept in any way interference in its internal affairs, and it expects a clear and explicit commitment from the Iranian side to these rules—the decisions of the Lebanese government are not subject to debate in any other country.”

