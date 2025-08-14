Mossad Chief Meets Qatari Prime Minister in Doha; Israel Signals Partial Hostage Deal Off the Table

Mossad chief David Barnea traveled to Doha, Qatar, for talks with Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani this week, in a meeting Israeli officials say was unrelated to ongoing hostage negotiations.

A senior security source said Thursday that Barnea made it clear during the meeting that the idea of a partial hostage deal — previously floated in back-channel discussions — had been dropped.

The visit comes as diplomatic efforts in the region appear to be stirring. Hamas has indicated openness to resuming negotiations, with senior official Taher al-Nunu saying talks would center on “ways to stop the war in the Strip, allow the entry of aid, and end the suffering of the people in Gaza.”

On Wednesday, a Hamas delegation led by senior figure Khalil al-Hayya arrived in Cairo for discussions with Egyptian officials — their first such visit since Israel’s security cabinet approved a military operation to capture Gaza City last week. Despite the activity, an Israeli official said no new proposals from Hamas have been conveyed regarding a possible agreement.

Israel has not ruled out sending a delegation for talks, but officials say that no decision has been made. Mediators Qatar and Egypt are continuing efforts to craft a comprehensive framework that would include the release of all hostages and an end to the war. While the option of a smaller, partial deal involving only 10 hostages has not been entirely ruled out by mediators, Israel’s position on the matter remains unchanged.

According to Egyptian sources quoted by Saudi broadcaster Al Arabiya, the latest proposal envisions a two-stage process: Hamas would commit to a long-term ceasefire, freeze the activities of its military wing during a transitional period, and halt weapons manufacturing and smuggling. The plan reportedly includes the “symbolic exile” of certain Hamas leaders from Gaza, the deployment of temporary international and Arab forces, and a gradual IDF withdrawal under Arab and American supervision.

