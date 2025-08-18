HAGAON HARAV DOV LANDAU: “We Will Not Rest and We Will Not Remain Silent Until Authorities Remove Their Hands From Lomdei Torah”

At the conclusion of a moving and uplifting Rischa D’Oraisa event held in Bnei Brak, the Rosh Yeshiva of Slabodka, HaGaon HaRav Dov Landau Shlita, delivered powerful words of chizuk in the face of the harsh decrees looming over the Torah world and the Chareidi public.

“We all know that due to our sins we have been in galus for many years, and now we tangibly feel the weight of that galus pressing down upon us. There is a decree upon us—the lomdei Torah—a harsh and bitter decree. Jews are persecuting fellow Jews because of limud haTorah. This is a dreadful decree, and in our sins we find ourselves in the midst of it, rachmana litzlan.”

“The difficult situation we find ourselves in is the decree of galus, but the true test is how we confront this decree—the nisayon that Hakadosh Baruch Hu is placing upon us. Our duty, as one united people, is to withstand this test from Hashem Elokeinu and to stand as firm as rock, never yielding to the decree of the authorities to, chas v’shalom, draft lomdei Torah. One who is arrested by them has an obligation not to give in and not to be enticed in any way to go to the army, rachmana litzlan.”

“Those who study Hashem’s Torah and follow its path are the true representatives of Judaism, and we proclaim before the entire world: It is inconceivable that a Jew should be imprisoned for his devotion to Hashem’s Torah. The Torah is the protector of the Jewish people, and only the Torah and its study grant Jews the right to exist in Eretz Yisrael. Without Torah, there is no merit for Jews to remain in Eretz Yisrael, and one who fights against the Torah and its learners is, in fact, fighting against the safety of the Jewish people in Eretz Yisrael.”

He concluded his remarks with a forceful declaration:

“We will not rest and we will not remain silent until the authorities remove their hands from the lomdei Torah and allow us to continue our learning, just as it has been since the beginning of Jewish settlement under this government in Eretz Yisrael.”

