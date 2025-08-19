Israeli Settlers Attempt To Establish “Neve Habashan” In Syrian Territory Before IDF Stop Them In Their Tracks

A group of settler activists and their children crossed the Israeli-Syrian border on Tuesday in an attempt to establish a new settlement inside Syrian territory.

The IDF said troops were rushed to the scene after several civilian vehicles were spotted crossing near the border town of Alonei Habashan. Soldiers quickly intervened, escorting the civilians back into Israel.

“This is a grave incident that constitutes a criminal offense and endangers both the public and IDF troops,” the army said in a statement. The activists were turned over to police for questioning.

The group, identifying itself as the “Bashan Pioneers,” reportedly intended to remain inside Syrian territory with their families and to found a new community they called “Nave Habashan,” according to a report by i24NEWS.

The incident comes against the backdrop of Israel’s deepening involvement in Syria. Since the collapse of the Assad regime in December, the IDF has manned nine forward posts inside southern Syria, many within the UN-patrolled buffer zone. The border remains one of the region’s most volatile fault lines.

This is not the first time settler activists have attempted such a move. In December, another group illegally entered Lebanese territory — at the time under Israeli control — in a bid to plant a new settlement, before being expelled by soldiers.

Support for Jewish settlement in Syria and Lebanon is limited to the fringes of the settler movement, with no mainstream political backing. By contrast, calls to establish Jewish communities in Gaza have surged during the current war, finding vocal support among right-wing ministers Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben Gvir, who have repeatedly pressed for resettlement of the Strip.

