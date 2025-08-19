Religious Soldiers Slam IDF For Neglecting Promises To Respect Their Lifestyle

A group of religious soldiers from Battalion 77 of the Armored Brigade sent a sharply worded letter to their commander following a two-day battalion vacation, Arutz Sheva reported.

The soldiers wrote that they were promised that the vacation would take place in a setting that was separated by gender and with respect to their religious lifestyle but were sorely disappointed when they discovered “that these were false promises.”

The soldiers said that the event was held at a place where female soldiers were walking around in clothing that was not appropriate for their religious way of life. According to Arutz Sheva, the event was held near a pool, and although the soldiers were promised that there would be separate swimming hours, this promise was also not fulfilled.

“This was a severe blow that severely damaged our faith, our values, and our way of life,” they wrote. “We expected the battalion—which is entrusted with the value of comradeship—to take care of the needs of soldiers who are shomrei mitzvot. Instead, we left with a feeling of hurt and betrayal.”

The letter was signed by dozens of soldiers from the battalion, who demanded an appropriate response to the situation.

The Chotam organization responded to the report by stating, “As we warned during a meeting of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, those who are shomrei mitzvot cannot serve properly in the IDF due to the preference for a feminist agenda. There is no possibility of recruiting Chareidim to the IDF as long as the kedushah of the camp is not maintained.”

“We call on Defense Minister Yisrael Katz and IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir to prioritize the recruitment of shomrei mitzvos, to close the Yahalam (Adviser to the Chief of Staff on Gender Affairs) unit, and to strengthen the Jewish character in the IDF—for the sake of Israel’s security.”

The Yahalam unit has a feminist and progressive agenda, with the IDF describing it as “responsible for advising the Chief of Staff and the General Staff Forum on promoting gender equality and the meaningful utilization of women in service. The unit deals with unique issues aimed at promoting equal opportunities in service, expanding the participation and integration of women in relevant roles and professions, and integrating transgender soldiers into the service.”

An organization established by the wives of religious soldiers called Soldiers’ Wives For The Kedushah Of The Machaneh has repeatedly warned about the danger of the Yahalam unit.

Earlier this year, they issued a statement saying, “We are wives of shomrei mitzvot combat soldiers who experience firsthand the damage of radical feminism in IDF units throughout the war in the mixing of genders and the negative impact to the ability of our husbands to serve in the army in accordance with halacha.”

“Extremist organizations financed by foreign funds have negatively influenced the army through the Yahalam unit and have discriminated against religious and Chareidi men who preserve their way of life, thereby harming Israel’s security.”

“We call on Defense Minister Katz to remove the influence of radical feminism from the IDF and allow soldiers who are Shomrei Torah to serve according to halachah. Only by fulfilling ‘והיה מחניך קדוש’ will there be Siyata Dishmaya to the soldiers in battle.”

