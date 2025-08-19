Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

IDF, Shin Bet Eliminate Hamas Terrorist Behind Oct. 7 Massacre and Kidnapping


The IDF and Shin Bet, under the direction of the Southern Command, carried out a targeted strike on August 10, 2025, eliminating Jihad Kamal Salem Najjar, a terrorist operative from Hamas’ military wing.

Najjar took part in the murderous October 7th massacre at Kibbutz Nir Oz and was directly involved in the kidnapping of Yarden Bibas.

The IDF and Shin Bet emphasized that they will continue to operate with full force against all terrorists involved in the atrocities of October 7.

