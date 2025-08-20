Pentagon Seeks $3.5 Billion to Replenish Israel Defense Systems After Iran Attacks

The Pentagon is asking Congress to sign off on more than $3.5 billion in spending to replace missile interceptors and other equipment used in defending Israel during Israel’s clashes with Iran, according to budget documents reviewed by Bloomberg.

The May documents cite “the situation in Israel” and U.S. military actions “executed at the request of or in coordination with Israel for the defense of Israeli territory, personnel or assets during attacks by Iran.”

A significant share of the request would go toward replenishing missile interceptors fired during Iran’s April 2024 barrage of more than 300 missiles and drones — most of which were destroyed by Israeli and allied defenses, including U.S. forces. The documents also seek reimbursement for “the movement of new production SM-3 IB rounds,” missiles used to replace expended stockpiles. Bloomberg reported that SM-3 interceptors were also launched by U.S. forces in the June conflict with Iran, which lasted 12 days and included American strikes on Iranian nuclear sites.

The $3.5 billion replenishment request is separate from the $4.2 billion in weapons and equipment Washington provided Israel between Hamas’s Oct. 7 attack last year and May. Both figures are tied to a $14 billion military assistance package for Israel that Congress approved in 2023. Roughly $1 billion of the new request is earmarked for one type of interceptor used in the April assault, Bloomberg said.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)