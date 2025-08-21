HUGE NEIS: Terrorist Opens Fire On Israeli Civilians; His Gun Jams After 1 Bullet

A huge neis occurred on Thursday morning when a terrorist opened fire at two Jewish farmers riding a UTV at the Malachi Hashalom farm, near Shilo in Binyamin

The masked terrorist hid among trees and opened fire from close range, shooting one bullet, which hit one of the Jews, lightly injuring him. His gun then jammed, so instead he ran toward the UTV [a fortified Ranger] and tried to take control of it. The Jews struggled to fend him off, during which the Ranger overturned. The terrorist then fled the scene toward a hostile Arab village.

The incident occurred between the yishuvim of Adi Ad and Malachei HaShalom, an area where there have been quite a few attacks in the past.

IDF forces arrived at the scene and launched a manhunt. “IDF forces are currently surrounding the village of Al-Mu’ghayir and other villages and conducting a manhunt for the terrorist,” the IDF spokesperson said.

The injured Jew, 20, was treated at the scene and evacuated to the hospital for treatment.

MDA senior medic Shaul Malka said, “When we arrived at the scene, we saw a young man of about 20 who was conscious. He told us that he was injured in the head, and we knew that we had to act quickly. We ran to him, performed medical examinations, and gave him initial medical treatment in the field. While continuing treatment, we evacuated him to the hospital, with his condition defined as mild. The incident could have ended differently.”

The head of the Binyamin Regional Council, Yisrael Ganz, said, “This was a planned ambush that ended in a neis. We salute the security forces and the heroic farmers who operate in Binyamin. The farmer’s Ranger he was driving was provided just a few weeks ago by the Settlement Division and has already saved lives.”

“The farmers have proven again how important their presence is in the open areas between the Jordan Valley and Jerusalem and that they are protecting the lands of our country. This is further proof that we must now complete the mission and apply sovereignty over all of Yehuda and Shomron.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)