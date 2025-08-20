TEHILLIM: 18-Year-Old Bochur From Monsey In Critical Condition After Electrical Incident In Kerhonkson, NY

An 18-year-old bochur from Monsey is in critical condition after suffering a severe electrical incident at a camp in Kerhonkson, NY.

Catskills Hatzalah Paramedics arrived on the scene and found him in cardiac arrest. Paramedics b”h managed to get his pulse back and rushed the young bochur to a hospital in Poughkeepsie, where doctors were working to stabilize his condition before transferring him to Westchester Medical Center for further treatment.

The bochur’s name for Tehillim is Yosef Yehoshua ben Frumit Baila.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)