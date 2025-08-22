BIGOT BOUNCED: AI Health Executive Tossed From Company After Explosive Antisemitic Attack On Grieving Neighbor

A Georgia health care entrepreneur was ousted from the company he co-founded after a viral video showed him defending his wife’s anti-Jewish slurs against their grieving neighbor — whose daughter, an Israeli soldier, was killed in a terror attack in Jerusalem in 2023.

Mark Bouyzk was terminated from AllaiHealth, an AI-powered health care startup he helped launch, after footage captured his wife, Anna, berating neighbor David Lubin with antisemitic insults. In the video, Anna called Lubin a “kike” and claimed his daughter, Sgt. Rose Lubin — who was fatally stabbed by a Palestinian teenager while patrolling in Jerusalem in November 2023 — “deserved” her fate.

“You know what you are,” Anna shouted, before suggesting the IDF routinely kills its own soldiers. Mark backed up his wife’s tirade, telling Lubin that Rose’s killing was justified because “she was fighting.”

AllaiHealth announced Bouyzk’s dismissal on LinkedIn Monday. “The behavior displayed in that footage is reprehensible, completely inconsistent with our values, and has no place in our organization or society,” CEO Robert Boisjoli wrote. “We hold ourselves and all those who represent AllaiHealth to the highest standards of integrity and accountability.”

Bouyzk, a biotech veteran whose previous company, AKESOgen, was acquired by Chicago-based Tempus Laboratories, co-founded AllaiHealth with Boisjoli.

The confrontation with Lubin began when he posted memorial signs for his daughter opposite the Bouyzks’ property, where the couple had displayed pro-Palestinian messages, some bearing crude slurs. Lubin recorded the encounter, which quickly circulated online.

Even after the shouting match ended, Anna reportedly phoned Lubin and told him he was responsible for his daughter’s death. Lubin told local media he had never interfered with the couple’s signage and that the viral exchange was their first direct confrontation.

