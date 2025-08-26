Police Find Dummy Rocket Aimed At Migdal Oz In Gush Etzion

Police and IDF forces on Monday evening found an improvised dummy rocket on Monday near the Palestinian town of Beit Fajjar that was aimed at the Migdal Oz industrial zone in Gush Etzion.

Police at the Etzion station in the Shomron received information about the rocket, and officers and IDF soldiers began carrying out searches of the area. They located the rocket, and a police sapper was called to the scene to neutralize it.

A security source later clarified that the rocket did not contain explosives. An examination of the rocket revealed a plastic pipe attached to a propeller.

A Yesha Council spokesperson responded: “The dummy missile this morning is the arson kite from the Gaza border area of 2021. We must not be drawn again into a misconception. This is a reminder of the reality of a terrorist state adjacent to Israel. This morning it is a dummy missile aimed at Migdal Oz, and tomorrow real missiles at Tel Aviv. This is the result when Arab terror receives a tailwind from Europe without any real response from the Israeli government.”

“We reiterate our demand to Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu to come to his senses, provide a preemptive solution, and immediately apply Israeli sovereignty over Yehudah and Shomron, severing the dream of a terrorist state.”

