Arab Worker Says He Spits In The Ice Cream At Israeli Factory

A video that circulated on Israeli social media over the past day features an Arab openly admitting that he and his fellow Arab workers intentionally spit in and poke their fingers in the ice cream at the Israeli factory they work at.

The video shows a Syrian interviewer speaking to an Arab who says he’s speaking from his workplace, an ice cream factory in Jerusalem where all the workers are Arabs.

He said that he’s disgusted by the ice cream because “it’s for Israelis, not for Arabs.” In response to a question if the ice cream is clean, he said that it’s clean “but we make it dirty on a regular basis,” explaining that when the ice cream is still a liquid, he and his friends spit in it and put their fingers in it.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The interviewer was greatly amused by the Arab’s description of his behavior, even laughing aloud at one point. But then he asked him if he thinks his behavior is moral. The Arab justified his behavior “against an enemy like the Jews.” When the interviewer asked if him about Arab-Israelis who may eat the ice cream, he claimed that the ice cream is not marketed to Arabs, and even if they do eat it, it’s okay for them since it is the “spit of their fellow Muslim.”

In response to a request from Kipa News, Israel Police confirmed that they are aware of the video and, although no complaint has been filed by any party, the police are trying to locate the Arab worker.

Another video is circulating on social media that allegedly shows an Arab who works at a hotel in southern Israel spilling dirt from a dustpan into a pot of soup.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)