Australia’s Spy Chief Hints at Mossad’s Role in Exposing Iran’s Attacks

Mike Burgess, head of the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO), addressed a press conference on Tuesday after Prime Minister Anthony Albanese revealed that Iran was behind at least two antisemitic attacks in Australia: the arson attack on a Melbourne synagogue and the burning of a kosher café in Sydney.

A Sky News Australia reporter asked Burgess whether Israel’s Mossad had a hand in exposing Iran’s involvement in the attacks.

“We work with foreign partners,” Burgess responded and refused to elaborate.

Sky News anchors later speculated, “Well, who else would it be? Certainly Israel, maybe the U.S. There aren’t many others. No doubt they tipped off our intelligence service.”

Mossad has previously provided intelligence to numerous countries, particularly in Europe, about Iran’s role in antisemitic attacks on their soil.

In the wake of the findings, Australia expelled Iranian Ambassador Ahmad Sadeghi—its first expulsion of a foreign ambassador since World War II—and closed its embassy in Iran.

Following the decision, the government urged Australians in Iran to leave immediately.

“Foreigners in Iran, including Australians and dual Australian-Iranian nationals, are at a high risk of arbitrary detention or arrest,” the warning stated.

The government also issued its highest-level travel advisory for Iran: “Do not travel.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)