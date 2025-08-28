Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

2 Pro-Hamas Microsoft Employees Fired After Occupying Office In Anti-Israel Protest

Illustrative. An Israeli flag is draped over the Microsoft offices in a building in the Gav Yam technology park in Beersheba, Israel, on Thursday, May 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Sam Mednick)

Two Microsoft employees who occupied Microsoft President Brad Smith’s office in Redmond, Washington on Tuesday and refused to leave have been fired, Reuters reported.

A Microsoft spokesperson says the workers were terminated following “serious breaches of company policies and our code of conduct” stemming from “the break-in at the executive offices.”

The No Azure For Apartheid protest group issued a statement saying that Anna Hattle and Riki Fameli received voicemails notifying them of their termination.

“We are here because Microsoft continues to provide Israel with the tools it needs to commit genocide while gaslighting and misdirecting its own workers about this reality,” Hattle said in a statement.

Bloomberg reported on Tuesday that Microsoft asked the FBI to investigate certain current or former employees connected to the protests.

The group has been protesting against the company for months, demanding it cut ties with Israel and pay reparations to Palestinians.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

🚨 Trump Says Self-Hating Jew George Soros And Son Should face RICO Charges

“Chareidi Rav” In Israel Exposed As A Christian Missionary

7 Pro-Hamas Rioters Arrested At Microsoft Office; Company Asks FBI To Investigate Workers Tied To Protests

BDE: HaMekubal HaTzaddik Harav Altar Dovid Stern, Z’tl, Passes Away

Arab Workers At Jerusalem Hospital Committed Arson Twice Next To The Building

President Trump Wants to Change Defense Department’s Name Back to Department of War

EMOTIONAL MOMENT: Agam Berger Davens At Kever Of Reb Shayale – A Year After Her Sister’s Tearful Plea

MAILBAG: Stop the Mockery: Simchas Are Not a Stage for Cheap Jokes

Arab Worker Says He Spits In The Ice Cream At Israeli Factory

Political Firestorm Erupts In Israel Over Possible Travel Permits for Yeshivaleit Ahead Of Yomim Nora’im

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network