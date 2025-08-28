2 Pro-Hamas Microsoft Employees Fired After Occupying Office In Anti-Israel Protest

Two Microsoft employees who occupied Microsoft President Brad Smith’s office in Redmond, Washington on Tuesday and refused to leave have been fired, Reuters reported.

A Microsoft spokesperson says the workers were terminated following “serious breaches of company policies and our code of conduct” stemming from “the break-in at the executive offices.”

The No Azure For Apartheid protest group issued a statement saying that Anna Hattle and Riki Fameli received voicemails notifying them of their termination.

“We are here because Microsoft continues to provide Israel with the tools it needs to commit genocide while gaslighting and misdirecting its own workers about this reality,” Hattle said in a statement.

Bloomberg reported on Tuesday that Microsoft asked the FBI to investigate certain current or former employees connected to the protests.

The group has been protesting against the company for months, demanding it cut ties with Israel and pay reparations to Palestinians.

