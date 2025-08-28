Haaretz Calls IDF General A “Nazi Officer,” Netanyahu: “Antisemitic Blood Libel”

Prime Minister Netanyahu joined the condemnations against the far-left Haaretz newspaper, which published an op-ed calling IDF general Avi Bluth a “Nazi officer” and “war criminal.”

It should be noted that the self-hating Jews at Haaretz have caused Israel immense damage, as proven by a study by the Im Tirtzu NGO, which showed how Israeli sources, including Haaretz and various left-wing organizations, repeatedly appear in claims, decisions, and reports published against Israel in the international arena since the October 7 attack.

Levy wrote outrageous and hateful comments about Bluth, including an antisemitic reference to his kippah, in response to Bluth’s comments that the Palestinian village of al-Mughayyir would “pay a heavy price” in the wake of a shooting attack carried out by one of its villagers.

Levy wrote, “Uberkommandant (Nazi general) Avi Bluth, the head of the army’s Central Command, decided that he’ll show them. With his military kippah perched on his head, his blood-curdling sharp tongue, boundless arrogance, and sick double standards of morality, he ordered ‘redesign operations’ to be implemented so that ‘everyone will be deterred.'”

Levy continued by claiming that Bluth and “the settlers are from the same village—the same hairstyle and the same kippah worn at an angle. When they appoint an officer like Bluth to the Central Command, they are appointing a settler’s aide.”

Levi added, “How do you sleep at night, General, with this racist morality? This is what Bluth learned in Eli: the Jews are the masters of the land. The settlers are allowed to ignite, destroy, uproot, and murder as they please. Every man has a name, given to him by G-d. This ‘blood general’ is now transforming the face of the West Bank and the moral image of the entire country. Maybe he will be appointed commander of the next genocide, after Gaza.”

The statement from Netanyahu said, “Prime Minister Netanyahu strongly rejects the despicable accusations against the commander of Central Command, Maj.-Gen. Avi Bluth and the settlers in Yehudah and Shomron. This is an anti-Semitic blood libel characteristic of our enemies throughout the world.”

“The prime minister expresses his support for Maj.-Gen. Bluth and the IDF soldiers who work day after day to eradicate terrorism in Yehudah and Shomron. They do so with determination and uncompromising morality, and we all salute them.”

Defense Minister Yisrael Katz also published a condemnation: “I reject with disgust the despicable attacks by Haaretz on Central Command chief Avi Bluth…who acts decisively to protect the Jewish settlers and the security of the State of Israel in accordance with government policy—an activity that has led to a decrease of about 80% in terrorist attacks in Yehudah and Shomron and has saved many lives.”

Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz also slammed Haaretz, writing, “I have known Avi Bluth for many years, since he was a young officer and later as my chief of staff. He is a professional officer, working around the clock to save lives, always adhering to the laws of war and the values of the IDF.”

“Avi is an officer that everyone in the IDF and the country can be proud of, and the incitement against him is shameful and should be condemned. Avi, you are a soldier of the country, and we are proud of you.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)