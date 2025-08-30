Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Ukraine Threatens To Ban Entry To Uman For Rosh Hashanah 2025

Uman. (Itzhak Elman)

A senior Ukrainian official told reporter Barak Ravid that “at this stage, the arrival of visitors to Uman will not be possible this year due to security considerations related to the ongoing war with Russia.” Channel 12 News reported on Motzei Shabbos.

However, according to reports, the decision was made due to Kyiv’s anger with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, who failed to call Ukraine on its Independence Day about a week ago.

Ukraine is also demanding economic aid from Israel and the provision of police forces to assist in managing the absorption of tens of thousands of visitors to Uman.

The report comes a day after Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara sent a letter ordering the government to enforce arrests against Breslover “draft-dodgers” who attempt to leave the country to travel to Uman, claiming that it is “illegal” for the government to formulate any plan to interfere with the enforcement of arrests.

(YWN’s Jerusalem desk is keeping you updated after tzeis ha’Shabbos in Israel)

