Only 4 Houthi Ministers Remain Alive: Israel’s Cabinet Meeting Held At Secret Secured Site

Government ministers received a message on Sunday morning that the government meeting later in the day will take place at a confidential, secured site amid threats by the Houthis to avenge the assassinations of senior Houthi leaders in an IDF strike last week.

The security cabinet meeting scheduled for the afternoon has also been moved to a secure site.

The IDF on Mozei Shabbos confirmed that the Houthi Prime Minister Ahmed Al-Rahawi was eliminated in the Israeli attack along with “a number of ministers.”

Israeli media channels, including Kan News, reported that only four Houthi ministers are believed to be still alive. Among those eliminated in the operation were the Minister of Economy, the Minister of Justice, the Minister of Labor, the Minister of Youth and Sports, the Deputy Prime Minister for Defense and Security Affairs, the Deputy Prime Minister, the Deputy Minister of Interior, the Minister of Local Administration in the Houthi government, and the director of the Prime Minister’s office.

Some reports said that it is believed that Houthi Chief of Staff Abd al-Karim Al-Ghamari and Defense Minister Mohammed Nasser Al-Atifi were also killed. Others say that they were seriously injured but survived the strike.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)