PALLYWOOD: Palestinian Boy “Murdered” By IDF Forces Is Found Alive And Well After Global Media Rushed To Judgement

An eight-year-old Gaza boy once claimed to have been killed by Israeli forces has been found alive, safe, and under protection after a weeks-long search led by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF).

The boy, Abdul Rahim Muhammad Hamde, known by his nickname Abboud, had been at the center of an explosive claim by former GHF contractor Tony Aguilar. Aguilar alleged Abboud—whom he mistakenly called “Amir”—was shot dead by the IDF outside a GHF aid site on May 28. His dramatic account, complete with bodycam footage and emotional testimony, spread rapidly across social media and even drew attention from U.S. lawmakers.

But after a covert operation spanning months, GHF confirmed Abboud is very much alive. The boy and his mother, Najlaa, resurfaced at a GHF secure distribution site on August 23 before being quietly extracted from Gaza to an undisclosed location. GHF used facial recognition software, biometric scans, and eyewitness verification to confirm Abboud’s identity. Additional footage obtained by Fox News Digital shows the boy smiling and interacting with relief workers.

“Outside the Gaza Strip is nice,” Abboud said in a translated interview verified by Fox News.

According to The Daily Wire, Abboud had left his stepmother’s home in July and gone into hiding with Najlaa. GHF staff, including U.S. veterans and local operatives, tracked them down and secured their extraction.

Rev. Johnnie Moore, GHF’s Executive Chair, called the outcome “a miracle of persistence.”

“We are overjoyed and deeply relieved that Aboud is safe, and that this story ends in hope,” Moore said. “That outcome was never guaranteed, and it’s thanks to the courage of our team of American heroes. This could easily have ended in tragedy.”

Moore also slammed the rush to judgment.

“Too many people—including in the press—spread unverified claims without asking the most basic questions. When a child’s life is at stake, facts must matter more than headlines.”

GHF spokesperson Chapin Fay confirmed Abboud and his mother remain in a secure, undisclosed location. “We will not be disclosing their whereabouts for their safety. We believe they are on their way to a new life,” Fay said.

Aguilar’s original story unraveled under scrutiny. He offered contradictory versions of where the alleged shooting occurred—naming three separate aid distribution centers. GHF further noted that Aguilar’s job role and site restrictions would have made it impossible for him to witness the incident as described.

The foundation also confirmed no record exists of IDF fire on civilians at any secure site on May 28. Aguilar, who was fired in June for poor performance and erratic behavior, has continued repeating his version despite mounting evidence it was false.

The saga has underscored how unchecked narratives can spread misinformation globally, even reaching the halls of Congress, before facts catch up. GHF warned that reckless reporting can jeopardize not only its workers but also the civilians it serves.

Despite the controversy, the foundation said it remains committed to its mission in Gaza.

“Our priority,” Moore said, “is ensuring aid reaches those in need—and making sure truth cuts through the noise.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)