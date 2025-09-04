Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Israel Tells Macron: Don’t Bother Trying To Visit If You Recognize A Palestinian State

French President Emmanuel Macron speaks with the media after a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders, amid negotiations to end the Russian war in Ukraine, at the French Embassy in Washington, D.C., U.S., Monday, Aug. 18, 2025. (Yves Herman/Pool via AP)

Israel issued a sharp warning to Paris on Thursday, with Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar telling his French counterpart that President Emmanuel Macron will not be welcome in Israel if France proceeds with its plan to unilaterally recognize Palestinian statehood this month.

In a phone call with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot, Sa’ar urged France to abandon the initiative, arguing that recognition of a Palestinian state outside of negotiations would destabilize the region and directly threaten Israel’s security interests.

“Israel seeks good relations with France, but France must respect Israel’s position when it comes to matters essential to its security and future,” Sa’ar said, according to a statement from his office. He added that any Macron visit “has no place” while France continues to advance recognition.

The warning follows a Kan report that Prime Minister Netanyahu had already conditioned a requested Macron visit on France shelving the recognition move — a demand the French leader reportedly rejected.

France is one of several European powers considering unilateral recognition of Palestinian statehood, a step Israel has long opposed, insisting statehood must come through direct negotiations.

In addition to the dispute over Palestinian recognition, the two foreign ministers discussed the war in Gaza, the European snapback mechanism against Iran, developments in Lebanon, and the ongoing war in Ukraine, Sa’ar’s office said.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

