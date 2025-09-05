Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Yeshiva Bochur Arrested, Tried Without Counsel & Sentenced To 20 Days In Military Prison

Illustrative. Elul Zeman begins at Yeshivas Ateres Shlomo in Rishon L'Tzion. (Photo: Shuki Lehrer)

Another yeshivah bochur was arrested in the dead of the night earlier this week at his home in Bat Yam.

Military police officers knocked at his door at 2:30 a.m., arrested him and transferred him to military prison.

The bochur, who grew up in a religious family that grew closer to Yiddishkeit over the years, submitted his army deferments in accordance with the law until the expiration of the Draft Law. After the law was annulled, he received a summons for this past January but did not report, in adherence with the instructions of Gedolei Yisrael.

He was taken to detention at the Tel Hashomer base, where he was tried in a ‘disciplinary hearing’ before a military judicial officer and sentenced to 20 days in military prison—and from there transferred to Prison 10 in Kfar Yona.

At the time of the arrest and even afterward, no contact was made with any of the organizations that assist bnei Torah imprisoned for the “crime” of limmud Torah. The Am Kodesh organization was eventually informed about the arrest, but by then, the bochur had already been tried, without receiving any legal representation.

Am Kodesh assigned Attorney Shlomo Hadad to the case.

We will take every possible legal measure to shorten his detention,” Hadad said.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

