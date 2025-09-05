“Time Is Running Out”: Hamas Publishes Video Of Hostages Guy Gilboa-Dalal And Alon Ohel As IDF Prepares For Gaza City Takeover

Hamas released a new hostage video Friday, showing abductee Guy Gilboa-Dalal embracing fellow captive Alon Ohel and saying he couldn’t believe he has survived “22 months of war” while being held in Gaza City. The terror group posted the clip on its Telegram channel alongside the ominous message: “Time is running out.”

In the footage, Gilboa-Dalal warns that hostages like himself will be kept in Gaza City during Israel’s looming military push and shifted to new locations wherever the IDF advances. He dated the video August 28 — suggesting it was recorded just days before the death of Hamas spokesman Abu Obeida, who Israeli media reported had planned to weaponize hostage videos to stall the army’s invasion.

The release immediately reignited hostages’ families’ fears. In a blistering statement, the Hostages’ Families Headquarters said the IDF has “no precise information” on their loved ones’ whereabouts and cautioned that the Gaza operation could condemn them to “murder and disappearance forever in the ruins of the Strip.”

“This action poses an immediate and direct danger to our loved ones who have been languishing in Hamas’s tunnels for 700 days,” the statement read, warning against a repeat of the tragedy in Rafah in which six hostages were discovered murdered in tunnels earlier this year.

The families blasted the military chief of staff for “cooperating with a needless war” and insisted there is a diplomatic alternative already on the table: a proposal put forward by U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff. “What did not work in Gideon’s Chariots A will not work in Part B or Part C,” they said, referring to earlier IDF operations that failed to free hostages.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid called it “another painful reminder that Israel must return to negotiations.” Writing on X, he urged: “We must do everything to bring them home. Sending strength to the families — you are not alone, we are with you.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)