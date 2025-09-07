Trump: Some of 20 Hostages Believed Alive in Gaza “May Have Recently Died”

President Donald Trump on Friday raised doubts over how many of the hostages still held by Hamas in Gaza remain alive, warning that recent intelligence suggests some of the 20 captives believed to be living may have “recently died.”

“You’ve got 20, plus you’ve got about 38 dead people. Young, beautiful, dead people,” Trump said. “The parents want them every bit as much—almost more—than if their son or daughter were alive.”

The president said that current talks involve at least 30 confirmed bodies in addition to those still presumed alive. “Of the 20, there could be some that have recently died is what I’m hearing. I hope that’s wrong,” he added.

Trump repeated his demand that Hamas release all the hostages at once, rather than dragging out negotiations with piecemeal exchanges.

“I always said, when you get down to the final 10 or 20, you’re not going to get them out unless you do a lot. And doing a lot means capitulation. That’s no good either,” Trump said. “But I put out the other day, let them all out. Every single one. No more twos and ones.”

He warned Hamas that failure to release all the captives could provoke severe consequences. “If you don’t let them all out, it’s going to be a tough situation. It’s going to be nasty. That’s my opinion. Israel’s choice, but that’s my opinion,” Trump said.

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum in Israel responded with gratitude for Trump’s pressure campaign. “The families thank President Trump and his envoy, Steve Witkoff, for their determination, courage and compassion in advancing the negotiations,” the group said in a statement. “He proves that true leadership is measured by brave decisions.”

The forum also released a still image of 24-year-old hostage Alon Ohel from a Hamas propaganda video published Friday, showing him alongside fellow captive Guy Gilboa-Dalal in Gaza City. The families asked the public not to circulate the full video, which they said was designed to manipulate Israeli public opinion as the IDF intensifies its Gaza City offensive.

Trump’s comments came as his envoy, real estate magnate Steve Witkoff, traveled to Paris for mediation talks with Qatari officials aimed at securing a ceasefire and the release of all remaining hostages.

Meanwhile, Israel’s military campaign — dubbed Operation Gideon’s Chariots — has pushed deeper into Gaza City in an effort to break Hamas’s hold and pressure the group into releasing captives.

Trump, positioning himself at the center of the negotiations, made clear that while diplomacy continues, the clock is running out. “We’re in very deep negotiation with Hamas,” he said. “We said, ‘Let ’em all out, right now, let ’em all out, and much better things will happen for them.’”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)