Mi K’Amcha Yisrael: Amid Heavy Gunfire, Israeli Cab Driver Risks His Life To Aid Elderly Passenger

Amid the horrific scenes from the Ramot terror attack that occurred on Monday morning, a video of a cab driver risking his life under fire to assist his elderly passenger quickly went viral and touched the hearts of Israelis.

The video shows the cab driver getting out of his seat amid the terrorists’ heavy gunfire and walking around the cab to help his elderly passenger—who required the assistance of a cane—to get out of the cab and distance herself from the scene of the attack.

He was not deterred by the bullets flying over his head and hitting the windshield of the bus next to him.

The video of his actions touched the hearts of Israelis and he was widely praised for his courage, kindness, and heroism.

The cab driver, Yigal, was later interviewed by Channel 12.

“I immediately understood it was a terror attack,” he said. “I opened the door and helped her get out. People were running in all directions, and there was a shootout with the terrorists. I saw everything in front of my eyes.”

“I wasn’t afraid about myself; I had to help this woman out. What do people expect? That I would leave her in the cab and run away?”

Later on Monday, President Isaac Herzog called Yigal and praised him for his heroism and thanked for his civic responsiblity.

Yigal replied, “I don’t view it as a heroic act. I think that every taxi driver in such a situation is required to act the same way. There was a passenger, an elderly woman of about 85—I had to rescue her from the scene.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)