Supreme Court Issues Another Decree On Bnei Torah: Thousands To Lose Bituach Leumi Subsidies

Yeshiva bochurim Bochurim learning at Ateres Shlomo yeshivah. (Shuki Lehrer)

The Supreme Court on Monday ruled in favor of the petition submitted by a left-wing organization against the continued subsidy of National Insurance (Bituach Leumi) payments for bnei yeshivos deemed “draft dodgers.”

The decision stipulates that the state must announce within 30 days how long the adjustment period for cessation of the subsidy will last.

The petition was filed last January following the Supreme Court ruling that “it is illegal” for the government to provide subsidies for bnei yeshivos.

The petition claimed that “the continued granting of the benefit lacks legal authority and harms the principle of equality since according to the Supreme Court ruling, the government is not authorized to economically incentivize evasion of enlistment in the IDF. Therefore, the National Insurance Law should be interpreted so that the benefit is given only to those who are not required to enlist.”

Last week, Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara announced that, according to her position, those who did not serve in the IDF should not be entitled to a discount on National Insurance payments.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

