WATCH IT: Netanyahu Talks About Qatar Strike “Hamas Leaders Were Meeting In Same Room Where They Celebrated On October 7”

Prime Minister Netanyahu attended an event at the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem on Tuesday, where he spoke about the earlier airstrikes against the Hamas leadership in Qatar.

“At the beginning of the war, I promised Israel would reach those who perpetrated this horror (October 7 attack). And today, Israel and I, have kept that promise”

Netanyahu says the Hamas leaders were meeting in the exact place where they celebrated on October 7, 2023, while Hamas was still carrying out the slaughter inside Israel.

