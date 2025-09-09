Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Trump to Commemorate 9/11 at Pentagon, Attend Yankees Game

PRESS SEC: “President Trump will commemorate the 24th anniversary of 9/11 on Thursday with a visit to the Pentagon memorial in the morning, followed by an appearance at the New York Yankees game at Yankees Stadium in the Bronx on Thursday evening.”

