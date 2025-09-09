Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

REPORT: Israel Notified US After Jets Were in The Air; Trump Gave Order To Inform Qataris

Israel notified the United States of its plan to strike Hamas leaders in Qatar only after its jets were already airborne, according to a Channel 12 report citing multiple U.S. officials. The U.S., which operates a significant military base in Qatar, detected Israeli jets heading eastward and sought clarification from Israel.

Israeli officials then disclosed that the mission targeted Hamas leaders in Qatar. The information was relayed to U.S. President Donald Trump, who instructed his administration to alert Qatari authorities. However, the warning was issued only after missiles were already en route, the report claims.

Notably, Israel’s Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer met with U.S. Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner in Miami the previous day but did not disclose the impending operation, according to the report.

