Massive Demonstrations Planned In Cities Across Israel On Thursday Against Draft Of Chareidim

A kol koreh signed by the Moetzes Gedolei HaTorah of Agudas Yisroel, the Moetzes Chachmei HaTorah of Shas, and the Moetzes Gedolei HaTorah of Degel HaTorah has called upon Klal Yisroel to rise in protest against the renewed gezeirah of forced conscription.

The letter, issued Tuesday, describes the situation facing Am Yisroel as “a sha’ah kashe — from within and without.” It warns that the threat of drafting bnei Torah into the army is an existential assault on the very kiyum of Torah and mitzvos. “Our strength and our protection has always been the Torah ha’kedoshah,” the gedolim wrote, declaring that “the Torah is what has sustained us through all generations of galus.”

The gedolim decry the government’s insistence on pushing forward its conscription agenda despite the grave spiritual danger it poses. “They are seeking to tear bnei Torah away from the daled amos shel halacha, to uproot lomdei Torah from the yeshivos and kollelim, and to endanger the existence of the Torah world.”

In response, Chareidi leaders have announced massive protests for this Thursday. Police have already approved demonstrations in Yerushalayim, Beitar, Tzefas, Haifa, and Kiryat Gat, with coordination underway for additional cities.

“This is the time to cry out in tefillah and rachamim, to show before Hashem that the Torah world stands together in defense of Torah and lomdei Torah,” the gedolim wrote. They urge every member of Klal Yisroel to participate in these demonstrations as an expression of kavod haTorah and hiskashrus to daas Torah.

The gedolim further urged bnei Torah and yeshiva families to strengthen themselves in limud haTorah and tefillah during this eis tzarah. “With the zechus of Torah, we will continue to exist and endure against the nations of the world and against all who seek to weaken us.”

