Israeli Security Officials Pessimistic About Success of Qatar Strikes

Israeli security and intelligence officials have voiced growing doubts about the effectiveness of Tuesday’s strikes targeting Hamas leaders in Qatar.

Two sources told Ynet that based on the information gathered so far, it appears likely that most of the intended targets were not killed—and possibly none at all. They stressed, however, that this assessment is not final, as data is still being collected.

One official noted that regardless of the outcome, a key objective had already been met: instilling fear among Hamas leaders.

According to a Hamas statement issued Tuesday, five lower-ranking figures were killed in the strike, including the son of Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya, three aides, and a Qatari police officer. In one version circulated by Hamas, several senior officials reportedly managed to flee the building just seconds before the attack after receiving a warning.

