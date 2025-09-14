Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

U.S. Secretary of State Rubio Visits Kosel with Prime Minister Netanyahu And Ambassador Huckabee [VIDEOS]

On his first official stop during a visit to Israel that began Sunday, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrived at the Kosel, accompanied by Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee.

The three placed notes between the cracks of the Kosel. They also joined a prayer led by R’ Mordechai (Suli) Eliav, CEO of the Western Wall Heritage Foundation, who oversees the ongoing preservation and education at the site.

The wives of the three also attended, standing in the ezras noshim, where they too prayed and inscribed their names in the official guestbook maintained for dignitaries who come to the Kosel.

The delegation was then guided by Eliav on a tour of the Kosel tunnels. These tunnels, which run beneath the Old City, allow visitors to witness firsthand the stones and remnants from Bayis Sheini and earlier periods.

