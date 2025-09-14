One in Three Of 20,000 IDF Gaza Veterans Suffers From PTSD, With Numbers Projected to Rise

Israel’s Defense Ministry says it has treated nearly 20,000 wounded soldiers since the war with Hamas erupted on October 7, 2023, with more than half of those treated are battling post-traumatic stress disorder and related mental health conditions, according to new ministry data. Officials warn that the influx is straining the Rehabilitation Department, which is now treating about 1,000 new war casualties every month on top of 600 ongoing cases from previous conflicts.

Some 9 percent of the wounded have moderate to severe injuries. Fifty-six veterans are classified as having over 100 percent disability — the highest possible designation — with another 24 at 100 percent disability, 16 paralyzed, and 99 amputees fitted with prosthetics. Roughly 45 percent of the 20,000 are physically wounded, 35 percent are coping with PTSD or other mental health conditions, and 20 percent face both. Nearly two-thirds are reservists.

The scope of the problem extends beyond the current war. Including veterans of earlier conflicts, the ministry is now caring for 81,700 wounded, more than a third of whom are grappling with mental health challenges. By 2028, officials project that number will swell to 100,000, with at least half requiring treatment for PTSD and related conditions.

The financial stakes are equally high. The Rehabilitation Department’s NIS 8.3 billion budget devotes almost half — NIS 4.1 billion — to mental health treatment. Yet staff shortages and mounting demand are overwhelming the system. With a ratio of one rehabilitation worker for every 750 patients, officials warn of bureaucratic bottlenecks, rising suicidality risks, and “new and unique needs” among the latest wave of wounded.

In response, Defense Minister Yisrael Katz and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich have appointed a public committee, chaired by Prof. Shlomo Mor-Yosef of Leumit Health Services, to recommend an expanded national strategy for treatment and rehabilitation.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)