Gedolei Eretz Yisroel Complete Historic Mission To London On Behalf Of Keren Olam Hatorah

London witnessed a remarkable display of kavod haTorah this week as Gedolei Eretz Yisroel traveled to the city to bolster support for Keren Olam HaTorah — the fund established to sustain the budgets of yeshivos and kollelim in Eretz Yisroel, following the devastating cuts imposed by the Israeli High Court.

Among those who undertook this special journey were Harav Dov Landau, Harav Moshe Hillel Hirsch, Harav Yaakov Hillel, Harav Avraham Salim, Harav Shimon Galay, Harav Dovid Cohen, and Harav Nisan Kaplan, shlit”a.

The delegation began their mission with a distinguished gathering at the home of the French philanthropist R’ Paul Basnino. Many benefactors traveled from France especially to participate, underscoring the broad international scope of this campaign.

At the event, Harav Dov Landau shlit”a opened with powerful words: “This historic endeavor, Keren Olam HaTorah, has succeeded with siyata dishmaya in upholding the yeshivos and kollelim in Eretz Yisroel. You know well that everything is being conducted in the most proper manner. And now we come with a heartfelt plea: continue to strengthen Keren Olam HaTorah for the sake of the lomdei Torah.”

His words concluded with a heartfelt call: “Ana sh’moru al lomdei haTorah — Please, protect those who learn Torah.”

Following him, Harav Avraham Salim shlit”a emphasized the zechus of joining in this endeavor: “Chazal teach us that Torah, Eretz Yisroel, and Olam Haba are acquired through suffering. Now you have the opportunity to be zocheh to all three together — by partnering in the support of Torah in Eretz Yisroel, the highest level of all.”

Later, a gathering was hosted at the home of R’ Yisroel Ples, where Harav Moshe Hillel Hirsch shlit”a addressed the gathering, speaking passionately about the unparalleled privilege of mesirus nefesh for Torah. The evening concluded with the entire assemblage singing stirring zemiros of preparation for the Yomim Nora’im.

Further events were held throughout the day. At the home of R’ Dovid Halpern, Harav Dovid Cohen shlit”a delivered divrei chizuk, while the gedolim spoke privately with prominent baalei batim about the extraordinary zechus of supporting lomdei torah in Eretz Yisroel.

The highlight of the day was a grand dinner at the Pillar Hotel b’hishtatfus Harav Avrohom Gurwicz shlit’a, Rosh Yeshivas Gateshead, with hundreds of leading philanthropists from across London in attendance.

The campaign in London was not limited to the philanthropists alone. Thousands of children from across the city gathered for a massive atzeres tefillah on behalf of the lomdei Torah in Eretz Yisroel. The gedolim led the tefillos, reciting kapitlach Tehillim with the tzibbur.

Harav Dov Landau shlit”a addressed the gathering, highlighting the unique capacity of tinokos shel beis rabban to sense the mesikus hatorah. Harav Moshe Hillel Hirsch shlit”a then told the assembled: “Our entire tachlis in this world is to give kavod to HaKadosh Baruch Hu — through heartfelt tefillah, through each word spoken as befitting a ben Torah, and above all, through constant hasmodah in Torah learning.”

The event concluded with brachos from the gedolim to the children for a shana tova u’mesukah.

Additional gatherings were hosted by renowned philanthropists including R’ Binyomin and R’ Shlomo Frischwasser, R’ Gabi Ackerman, and R’ Mordechai Landau of Stamford Hill. At each venue, significant commitments were made toward the continued success of Keren Olam HaTorah.

The gedolim departed London on Tuesday, returning to Eretz Yisroel to continue their primary mission: being marbitz and mechazek torah across Eretz Yisroel.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)