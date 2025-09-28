WATCH: Netanyahu Confirms Israel Working with US on 21-Point Gaza Plan; Addresses Hamas, PA, and Abraham Accords

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu disclosed in an interview with Fox News that Israel is currently collaborating with the Trump administration to advance the American 21-point plan for ending the war in Gaza. Speaking from New York a day before his scheduled meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House, Netanyahu said, “We’re working on it. It’s not been finalized yet, but we’re working with President Trump’s team, actually, as we speak.”

He emphasized the importance of the plan, stating, “I hope we can make it a go, because we want to free our hostages, we want to get rid of Hamas rule, and have them disarmed, Gaza demilitarized, and a new future set up for Gazans and Israelis alike, and for the whole region.”

Addressing the terms related to Hamas, Netanyahu explained that Israel would allow Hamas members safe passage if they end the war and release all hostages. “Ahead of his planned meeting with US President Donald Trump tomorrow, Netanyahu stresses that ‘the details of this have to be worked out,’ while telling the network that ‘if Hamas leaders finish the war, release all the hostages, we let them out.’” He added, “That is something that I’ve said in the past, but it has to be worked out. All of that, I think, is part of the plan. I’m not going to preempt it, because we’re having these discussions exactly right now.”

Regarding the Palestinian Authority’s role post-war, Netanyahu reaffirmed his long-standing opposition to PA governance in Gaza. “I haven’t changed my positions, and I think that the credibility or the likelihood of the things — a reformed Palestinian Authority that changes completely its stripes… Some people will believe it happens. I don’t think it’s going to happen,” he said.

The Prime Minister also addressed concerns about Israel’s recent military actions in Doha and Gaza, and their impact on the Abraham Accords. He stated, “I think there are many possibilities for peace, which I’m discussing with President Trump and his team, and we plan to seize them. I think you’ll see that not only are the Abraham Accords not endangered, they’ll be expanded to other countries.”

Despite some Gulf leaders, including the UAE, expressing concern over Israel’s strike in Qatar, Netanyahu defended the action, saying, “I think that the United States and any self-respecting country doesn’t give a pass to terrorists. Of course, we weren’t attacking Qatar any more than [the US was] attacking Pakistan when [it] took out [former Al-Qaeda leader Osama] Bin Laden.”

He also addressed a clause within the 21-point plan that would bar Israel from future strikes in Qatar. “These things, again, will be worked out because our goal was that. Our goal was Hamas, not anything beyond it. I think we can work out an understanding on this,” Netanyahu concluded.